European Economics Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Data Due

Business confidence survey data from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 AM ET, confidence survey results are due from the Czech Statistical Office. Also, manufacturing sentiment survey data is due from Turkey.

At 4.00 am ET, ifo Institute is scheduled to issue Germany's business confidence survey data. Economists expect the business climate index to fall to 97.9 in October from 98.8 in September.

In the meantime, unemployment report is due from Poland. The jobless rate is seen falling to 5.7 percent in September from 5.8 percent in August.

At 6.00 am ET, Bundesbank is set to publish its monthly report.

Economic News

