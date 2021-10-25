Singapore Inflation Rises In September

Singapore consumer price inflation rises marginally in September, data published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 2.5 percent in September from 2.4 percent in August. The rate came in line with economists' expectations.

This latest consumer prices outcome was largely due to a rise in prices for core inflation and accommodation cost.

MAS core inflation edged up to 1.2 percent in September from 1.1 percent in the previous month.

The increase in core rate was largely driven by higher food inflation.

For 2021 as a whole, MAS core inflation is expected to average 0-1 percent, while overall inflation is forecast to come in between 1-2 percent in 2022.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.