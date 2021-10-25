Finland Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In September

Finland's producer price inflation increased in September, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

Producer prices increased 19.1 percent year-on-year in September, after a 15.5 percent rise in August.

The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to risen prices of oil products, basic metals and timber from September last year.

Import prices grew 18.6 percent annually in September and export prices rose by 20.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 2.3 percent in September, following a 1.4 percent increase in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.