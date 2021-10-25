Turkey Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Falls In October

Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate fell in October, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Monday.

The capacity utilization rate fell to 78.0 in October from 78.1 percent in September.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate decreased to 77.5 percent in October from 77.8 percent in the prior month.

Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index fell to 109.6 in October from 113.4 in September.

The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index declined to 111.3 in October from 113.3 in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.