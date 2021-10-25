Taiwan Industrial Production Growth Slows In September

Taiwan's industrial production increased at a softer pace in September, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.

Industrial output grew 12.24 percent year-on-year in September, after a 13.43 percent increase August.

The annual growth in manufacturing output eased to 12.78 percent from 14.3 percent in the previous month. Electricity, gas and water supply output rose 7.36 percent.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying declined 4.11 percent and water supply output decreased 0.84 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 2.23 percent in September, after a 1.19 percent fall in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.