Bay Street May Open With Slightly Positive Bias

Canadian shares might open with a positive bias Monday morning, tracking higher crude oil and bullion prices. Easing concerns about China Evergrande may also aid sentiment.

However, the market is likely to stay a bit sluggish at times with investors looking ahead to the Bank of Canada's policy announcement, due this week.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed wholesale sales in Canada increased 1.1% in September after rising 0.3% in August.

Rogers Communications Inc (RCI.A.TO) will be in focus. According to a statement by a group that claims it represents the the "reconstituted board" of the company, Edward Rogers was appointed as chairman of the firm at a meeting on Sunday night. However, Rogers Communications said that the meeting was not valid, the board's membership hasn't changed at all and John MacDonald remains the chairman.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) reported adjusted net income of $353 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with adjusted net income of $320 million in the year-ago quarter.

Despite seeing a lackluster session, the Canadian stock market hit a new all-time high on Friday, led by gains in energy and industrials sections. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which moved in a tight range between 21,133.86 and 21,265.76, ended the day with a gain of 3.76 points or 0.02% at 21,216.15, finishing higher for the thirteenth straight session.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at a virtual conference that the present high price pressure may not subside soon and that the central bank was on track to start tapering its stimulus.

Chinese shares rose after China Evergrande said it had resumed work on more than 10 real estate projects in six cities and added it plans to prioritize growth of its nascent electric vehicles over its troubled core real estate operations.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance despite easing worries surrounding China Evergrande. Investors are looking ahead to the ECB policymakers meet Thursday for hints on when the central bank might start raising historically low interest rates or tweek the pace of its bond buying program.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are up $1.26 or 1.5% at $85.02 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $7.20 or 0.4% at $1,803.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.026 or 0.1% at $24.475 an ounce.

