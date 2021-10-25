Swedish House Mafia Share The Weeknd Collab 'Moth To Flame,' Announce 2022 Tour

Swedish House Mafia have shared a new single, "Moth to Flame," featuring The Weeknd, and an accompanying video.

The trio of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso also announced a 2022 Paradise Again tour, named for the band's upcoming album.

Republic Records is expected to release Paradise Again later this year.

Swedish House Mafia will embark on the 44-date U.S. and European tour in the Summer of 2022, nearly a decade after their massive farewell tour.

Tickets sales for the tour will begin on October 29 via Ticketmaster.

Earlier this week, the electronic trio confirmed their appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2022.

2022 Tour Dates:

07/29 - Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

07/31 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/03 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/05 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/07 - Montreal, QC @ îleSoniq Festival

08/09 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/11 - Washington, @ Capital One Arena

08/13 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/17 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/21 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/25 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

08/26 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/27 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/02 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/04 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

09/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/14 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/16 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/29 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

09/30 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena

10/02 - London, UK @ The O2

10/06 - Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

10/08 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham

10/10 - Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

10/14 - Madrid, ES @ IFEMA Madrid Live

10/15 - Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

10/18 - Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

10/19 - Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

10/21 - Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

10/22 - Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

10/25 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

10/27 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

10/29 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/31 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/03 - Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

11/05 - Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

11/06 - Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

11/08 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

11/09 - Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

11/11 - Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

11/13 - Tampere, FI @ Uros Arena

(Photo: Luciano Picazo)

