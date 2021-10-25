Canadian Market Remains Positive; Energy, Materials Shares Rally

After a positive start and a subsequent fall, the Canadian stock market recovered Monday morning and remains fairly well placed above the flat line around mid afternoon.

Materials and energy stocks, riding on firm commodity prices, are the prominent gainers. A few stocks from consumer staples and information sections are also up with impressive gains.

Telecom and consumer discretionary stocks are weak, while financial, industrial and healthcare shares are mostly subdued.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to a fresh all-time high of 21,305.88, is up 72.10 points or 0.34% at 21,288.25.

The Capped Materials Index is climbing 1.7%. Pretium Resources (PVG.TO), Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO), Osisko Mining (OSK.TO), Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO), Oceanagold (OGC.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO) and MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) are up 4 to 7%.

Among energy stocks, Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is up 4.3%, after hitting a 52-week high. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Arc Resources (ARX.TO) are up 2.6 to 3.5%. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) are also up with impressive gains.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Goeasy (GSY.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) are up with sharp to moderate gains.

Rogers Communications Inc (RCI.B.TO) shares are down more than 5%. According to a statement by a group that claims it represents the the "reconstituted board" of the company, Edward Rogers was appointed as chairman of the firm at a meeting on Sunday night. However, Rogers Communications said that the meeting was not valid, the board's membership hasn't changed at all and John MacDonald remains the chairman.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) is down 4.2%. The company reported adjusted net income of $353 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with adjusted net income of $320 million in the year-ago quarter.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed wholesale sales in Canada increased 1.1% in September after rising 0.3% in August.

