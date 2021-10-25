MSD Partners With Emirates Oncology And FOCP To Build Breast Cancer Awareness

Dubai-based biopharmaceutical company MSD, has announced a campaign to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October with the Emirates Oncology Society and Friends of Cancer Patients.



The aim is to build awareness against breast cancer among the populace with the help of activities.



Famous landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame will be lit up in pink to commemorate the occasion. The Friends of Cancer Patients will also have a Pink Caravan at the Dubai Frame, where the organizers are going to have a free screening on October 29. The chief focus of the campaign is to make people aware of the importance of self-examination. The Pink Caravan alone has facilitated more than 75,000 free examinations in the UAE since 2011 and of which, 13,000 were found positive.



Ashraf Malak, Managing Director, MSD, GCC said, "With the EMBRACE campaign, our goal is to raise awareness for early checkups so that we can empower people to happily embrace their tomorrow. Patients are at the center of all we do and are deeply embedded in our company's DNA and our legacy of over 130 years. We are working to help prevent and treat cancer wherever possible in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. To that end, we continue to invest in research and development across the oncology space to deliver breakthrough innovations such as immunotherapies."



Talking about the importance of building awareness against breast cancer in the UAE, Dr. Humaid Al Shamsi, President of Emirates Oncology Society commented, "The most common form of cancer among women in the UAE, 1,030 women were diagnosed with breast cancer in the country last year. While the majority of women diagnosed with breast cancer will be over 50, a small percentage of women under 45 will also receive a positive diagnosis. If detected early, there is a 99 percent chance of a five-year survival rate."



Dr. Shamsi added that among the younger women, the chances of survival are even higher as the most lethal brand of cancer, known as triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is found in only one out of five cases.



FOCP director-general, Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, said, "According to the American Cancer Society when breast cancer is detected early, the 5-year relative survival rate is as high as 99 percent[8]. This powerful statistic is a driving force for FOCP's Pink Caravan initiative, which has been traveling across the UAE since 2011, raising awareness on the issue, offering free screenings and expert medical assistance, promoting healthy lifestyles, and empowering the nation's citizens and residents to safeguard themselves against the risk of this disease."

