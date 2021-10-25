TSX Extends Winning Streak, Ends Modestly Higher

The Canadian stock market closed modestly higher on Monday, extending its winning run to a fourteenth straight session, as energy and materials shares climbed up on rising oil prices.

The mood, however, was somewhat cautious with investors looking ahead to the Bank of Canada's monetary policy, due on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 68.69 points or 0.32% at 21,284.84, after hitting a fresh all-time high at 21,307.00. The benchmark's 14-day winning streak is the longest in the market's history.

The Capped Energy Index climbed nearly 2%. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) gained 3 to 4.6%. Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) moved up 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively.

The Capped Materials Index surged up 1.52%. Osisko Mining Inc (OSK.TO), Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) and Pretium Resources (PVG.TO) gained 6.2 to 6.6%. First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO) and Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO) gained 4 to 5%.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO), Goeasy (GSY.TO), Brp Inc. (DOO.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) and Cargojet (CJT.TO) gained 1.6 to 4%.

Rogers Communications Inc (RCI.B.TO) shares declined 5.8%. According to a statement by a group that claims it represents the the "reconstituted board" of the company, Edward Rogers was appointed as chairman of the firm at a meeting on Sunday night. However, Rogers Communications said that the meeting was not valid, the board's membership hasn't changed at all and John MacDonald remains the chairman.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) ended lower by about 4%. The company reported adjusted net income of $353 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with adjusted net income of $320 million in the year-ago quarter.

Boyd Group (BYD.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO) and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) 1 to 1.6%.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed wholesale sales in Canada increased 1.1% in September after rising 0.3% in August.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com