South Korea GDP Data Due On Tuesday

South Korea will on Tuesday release an advance estimate of Q3 gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to add 0.6 percent on quarter and 4.2 percent on year, slowing from 0.8 percent on quarter and 6.0 percent on year in the three months prior.

Singapore will provide September figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.5 percent on year following the 11.2 percent spike in August.

Hong Kong will see September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports were up 36.2 percent on year and exports rose an annual 25.9 percent for a trade deficit of HKD26.3 billion.

