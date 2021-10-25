Higher Open Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 430 points or 2.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 16,895-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, largely riding optimism for earnings as the season progresses. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and stocks.

For the day, the index rose 5.50 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 16,894.24 after trading between 16,784.11 and 16,930.98.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial rose 0.17 percent, while Mega Financial was up 0.15 percent, Fubon Financial collected 0.94 percent, E Sun Financial fell 0.38 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.17 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation jumped 1.89 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.47 percent, Largan Precision shed 0.49 percent, MediaTek climbed 1.30 percent, Delta Electronics lost 0.61 percent, Formosa Plastic advanced 1.36 percent, Asia Cement lost 0.56 percent, Taiwan Cement retreated 1.13 percent and Catcher Technology, CTBC Financial and First Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off a soft start on Monday, climbing quickly into the green and finishing solidly higher.

The Dow added 64.13 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 35,741.15, while the NASDAQ spiked 136.51 points or 0.90 percent to close at 15,226.71 and the S&P 500 rose 21.58 points or 0.47 percent to end at 4,566.48.

The strength on Wall Street reflected optimism about more upbeat earnings news, with a slew of big-name companies due to report their quarterly results this week including Facebook (FB), General Electric (GE), UPS (UPS), Alphabet (GOOGL), Coca-Cola (KO), General Motors (GM), McDonald's (MCD), Ford (F), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (APPL), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Upbeat earnings news has contributed to a recent upward trend on Wall Street, as most companies have reported better than expected results.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make big moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week. The Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged but could announce plans to begin scaling back its asset purchase program.

Oil futures settled flat Monday as prices fell sharply from the day's high towards the end of the session, with traders weighing supply and demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude for December ended unchanged at $83.76 a barrel after peaking at $85.41 a barrel, a seven-year high earlier in the day.

