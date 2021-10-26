European Economics Preview: ECB Bank Lending Survey Data Due

Bank lending survey data from the European Central Bank is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes producer prices for September. Prices had advanced 18.0 percent annually in August.

Half an hour later, September producer price data is due from Sweden. Prices had increased 15.8 percent on year in August.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to issue bank lending survey results.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is slated to release Distributive Trades survey results. The retail sales balance is forecast to rise to 13 percent in October from 11 percent in September.

Economic News

