Finland Jobless Rate Falls In September

Finland's jobless rate decreased in September, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 7.0 percent in September from 7.5 percent in the same month last year. In August, jobless rate was 6.5 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 191,000 in September from 203,000 in the last year.

The employment rate rose to 71.7 percent in September from 71.3 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons grew by 17,000 from a year ago to 2.52 million.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment rate fell to 7.6 percent in September from 7.7 percent in August.

Economic News

