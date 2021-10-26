Singapore Industrial Production Drops In September

Singapore's industrial production dropped in September, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Tuesday.

Industrial output declined 3.4 percent year-on-year in September, after a 11.0 percent rise in August. Production was forecast to decrease 0.5 percent.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production gained 9.4 percent yearly in September, after a 13.5 percent rise in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 2.8 percent in September, after a 5.6 percent gain in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise.

Biomedical manufacturing declined 35.9 percent annually in September and general manufacturing fell 2.7 percent.

Meanwhile, transport engineering and precision engineering increased by 12.9 percent and 30.2 percent, respectively.

Electronics surged 12.4 percent and chemicals grew by 4.9 percent.

Economic News

