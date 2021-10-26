Sweden Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In September

Sweden's producer prices accelerated for the ninth straight month in September, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index grew 16.4 percent year-on-year in September, following a 14.2 percent rise in August. Prices rose for the ninth month in a row.

Import prices increased 16.0 percent yearly in September and rose 2.5 percent from a month ago.

Export prices grew 18.1 percent annually in September and increased 0.6 percent from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 2.2 percent in September.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.