Hong Kong Exports Growth Eases In September

Hong Kong's merchandise exports grew at a softer pace in September, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

Exports rose 16.5 percent year-on-year in September, after a 25.9 percent increase in August.

Imports gained 23.5 percent annually in September, after a 28.1 percent increase in the previous month.

The trade deficit widened to HK$42.391 billion in September from HK$12.694 billion in the same month last year. In August, the deficit was HK$26.298 billion.

"Yet, the pandemic development, especially the threat of the more infectious variants, will continue to cast uncertainties over the global economic outlook," a government spokesman said.

