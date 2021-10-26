My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way Reveals 'Welcome To The Black Parade' Almost Cut From Third Album

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way said in a recent interview that their signature hit "Welcome to the Black Parade" almost didn't make The Black Parade album's final cut.

Way revealed this while reflecting on the album's 15th anniversary during an interview with Travis Mills on Apple Music 1 on Wednesday (October 20).

Way explained that the song was "the hardest one to finish" and needed to be "deconstructed and kind of broken in order to rebuild it into something better" before it was included on the final tracklist.

"Originally, that song was called 'The Five of Us Are Dying'," Way told Mills. "We played it and we really liked it, and I had felt that we needed that one song on the record, that touchstone that kind of introduces your concept, and the lyrics and the themes of that song kind of embody the themes of the record."

Way said that although the band liked the song, he was struggling to connect to it personally, and it appeared as though it wouldn't make it to the album. "All the other songs had really strong themes and titles and things like that," he said.

"But we didn't want to just give up on the song, so then I started to bring the concept into the musical side of things, where I was like, 'I want to call this 'Black Parade', I want there to be a parade on the record', and we started breaking the song and reconstructing it."

Way said he then wrote the piano melody that opens the song, adding, "Once we re-approached it from the perspective of starting with a completely new introduction and a new way to start the song, it helped us fix the rest of it."

"Anytime it got brought up before we started breaking it, any time it kind of got brought up, especially by my AR, Craig Aaronson, I would just kind of shoo him away about it and be like, 'Yeah, that song's about nothing. I'm not interested in that one.'"

The band eventually included the song on the album and even released it as the record's first single in 2006.

