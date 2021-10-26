Immunotherapy Brings Relief To Patients With Brain, Spinal Tumors, Says New Study

Two sets of latest research have shown that the process of immunotherapy may prove to be beneficial for people suffering from leptomeningeal carcinomatosis or LMD. This is a rare but serious complication of cancer, which spreads to the brain as well as spinal cord.

The research was led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute.

While the advancement in cancer research and treatment has brought relief to many cancer patients, the recurrence of certain types of cancer, most often in other parts of the body, is a cause of concern. Such is the case with LMD, where tumor cells spread into leptomeninges or layers of tissues, which cover the brain and spinal cord and cerebrospinal fluid. Around 10 percent of all patients who are diagnosed with LMD would have first been diagnosed with breast cancer, lung cancer, melanoma or other malignancies. The present treatment options do not offer any cure for LMD patients.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors are medications known to improve the immune system's reaction against different forms of cancers, but their effects against LMD is not clearly understood. As part of their research, scientists conducted two phase II clinical trials and they collected and studied the immune cells and cancer cells from the cerebrospinal fluid of patients engaged in the trials before and after treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Researchers then came to the conclusion that the immunotherapy was having an effect and the number of cancer-killing immune cells and the presence of particular genes within cells were higher following treatment.

At the end of the research, the scientists found out that the overall survival time was 3 months, and 8 of the 18 patients were alive at that time. One-third of patients experienced one or more serious adverse effects like fatigue, nausea, fever, anorexia and rash.

Commenting on the research findings, co-author Priscilla K. Brastianos, MD, Director, Central Nervous System Metastasis Center at MGH, said, "In these two published studies, we demonstrated -- in patients through a clinical trial and microscopically in the laboratory -- that immune checkpoint blockade has promising activity for patients with LMD. More data is needed, but this is an exciting first step towards showing that immune checkpoint blockade may have a role in treating this devastating disease."

