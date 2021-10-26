South Korea Consumer Confidence Index Climbs To 106.8 In October - BoK

Consumer confidence in South Korea improved in October, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday with a Composite Consumer Sentiment Index score of 106.8 - up from 103.8 in September.

Consumer sentiment for current living standards was one point higher than in September at 92, while the outlook was two points higher at 98. Consumer sentiment related to future household income was two points higher than in September at 101, while the outlook for future household spending was three points higher at 112.

Consumer sentiment for current domestic economic conditions was two points higher than in the previous month at 80, while the outlook was two points higher at 96.

The expected inflation rate for the following year was 2.4 percent.

Economic News

