Singapore Stock Market Poised To Extend Tuesday's Gains

The Singapore stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 10 points or 0.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,200-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on solid earnings news and rising crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index perked 2.71 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 3,204.57 after trading between 3,186.28 and 3,209.29. Volume was 1.7 billion shares worth 985.5 million Singapore dollars. There were 245 gainers and 237 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT gained 0.33 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust accelerated 0.94 percent, City Developments increased 0.27 percent, Comfort DelGro soared 1.27 percent, Dairy Farm International rose 0.28 percent, DBS Group collected 0.16 percent, Hongkong Land surged 3.49 percent, Keppel Corp plunged 1.64 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust added 0.50 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dipped 0.17 percent, SATS sank 0.93 percent, SembCorp Industries spiked 0.98 percent, Singapore Airlines shed 0.76 percent, Singapore Exchange jumped 0.72 percent, Singapore Press Holdings fell 0.50 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering perked 0.52 percent, Thai Beverage rallied 0.70 percent, United Overseas Bank lost 0.52 percent, Wilmar International gathered 0.69 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding climbed 0.71 percent and Genting Singapore, Mapletree Commercial Trust, SingTel and CapitaLand were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened solidly higher on Tuesday but faded as the day progressed, finishing only with slight gains.

The Dow added 15.73 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 35,756.88, while the NASDAQ rose 9.01 points or 0.06 percent to close at 15,235.71 and the S&P 500 gained 8.31 points or 0.18 percent to end at 4,574.79.

The early strength on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to the latest batch of earnings news from several big-name companies such as UPS (UPS) and General Electric (GE).

Positive sentiment may also have been generated in reaction to a report from the Commerce Department showing new home sales in the U.S. skyrocketed in September. A separate report from the Conference Board showed consumer confidence reversed a three-month downward trend in October amid easing concerns about the Delta variant of the .

Crude oil futures settled higher Tuesday, recovering from early losses amid increasing signs of a supply shortage and higher demand for oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.89 or 1.1 percent at $84.65 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis