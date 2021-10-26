Australian Market Modestly Lower

The Australian stock market is modestly lower in choppy trading on Wednesday, giving up the slight gains in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,400 level, despite the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, with energy and mining stocks dragging the market.

Meanwhile, the domestic situation continues to be a concern, while the country gradually opens up after lifting lockdowns and restrictions in most places. Victoria reported 1,534 new cases of COVID-19 and thirteen deaths on Tuesday, with 24,164 total active cases across Victoria. NSW recorded 304 new local cases and three deaths.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 15.90 points or 0.21 percent to 7,427.50, after hitting a low of 7,419.70 and a high of 7,473.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 19.80 points or 0.26 percent to 7,739.50. Australian stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are losing more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is declining almost 1 percent, Mineral Resources is down almost 2 percent and OZ Minerals is edging down 0.3 percent.

Oil stocks are mixed. Woodside Petroleum is edging up 0.3 percent, while Oil Search is edging down 0.5 percent and Santos is declining almost 1 percent. Origin Energy and Beach energy are losing more than 1 percent each.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is edging up 0.5 percent, while Afterpay and Xero are edging up 0.3 percent each. Appen is down almost 2 percent.



Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is losing almost 1 percent and Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.2 percent, while Westpac and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.2 percent each.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is losing more than 2 percent, Resolute Mining is lower by more than 3 percent, Newcrest Mining is down almost 1 percent and Northern Star Resources is declining more than 1 percent. Gold Road Resources is gaining more than 1 percent.



Shares in Woolworths are up more than 3 percent after the supermarket giant reported a surge in sales for the first quarter on a jump in online sales, despite frequent store closures and COVID restrictions.

Shares in beleaguered milk and infant formula producer a2 Milk are plunging almost 11 percent after it said the company will double down on its China aspirations despite major uncertainties over future growth.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.753 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks pulled back well off their best levels of the day, but still managed to end Tuesday's session modestly higher. With the uptick on the day, the Dow and the S&P 500 once again reached new record closing highs.

After rising by more than 150 points to a new record intraday high, the Dow ended the day up just 15.73 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 35,756.88. The Nasdaq also crept up 9.01 points or 0.1 percent to 15,235.72, while the S&P 500 edged up 8.31 points or 0.2 percent to 4,574.79.

The major European also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1 percent, the French CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both advanced by 0.8 percent.



Crude oil futures settled higher Tuesday, recovering from early losses amid increasing signs of a supply shortage and higher demand for oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.89 or 1.1 percent at $84.65 a barrel.

