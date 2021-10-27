European Economics Preview: UK Autumn Budget Announcement Due

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to unveil his Autumn Budget on Wednesday with stringent fiscal rules.

The chancellor is expected to increase NHS spending and investment on skill development. The budget announcement is due at 8.30 AM ET.

Other economic reports due for the day are as follows

At 2.00 am ET, the market research group Gfk publishes Germany's consumer sentiment survey data. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is seen at -0.5 in November versus +0.3 in October.

In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's import prices for September. Economists forecast import price inflation to rise to 18 percent annually from 16.5 percent in August.



At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee releases consumer confidence and producer prices data. The consumer sentiment index is expected to fall marginally to 101 in October from 102 in September.

At 3.00 am ET, foreign trade and economic confidence survey results are due from Turkey.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden is slated to publish foreign trade data for September.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue monetary aggregates for September. M3 money supply is expected to climb 7.5 percent annually after rising 7.9 percent in August.

