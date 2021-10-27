Finland Consumer Sentiment Weakens, Industrial Confidence Improves

Finland's consumer confidence weakened and industrial morale improved in October, separate survey results showed on Wednesday.

The consumer sentiment index decreased to 2.7 in October from 6.0 in September, Statistics Finland said.

Among the four components, both consumers' expectations and views of their own at present were brightest in October.

Expectations concerning Finland's economy were optimistic and consumers intentions to buy durable goods increased.

The data was collected from 1,025 persons between October 1 and 19.

Data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose one points to 22 in October from 21 in September. The reading was above the long-term average of +1.

The construction confidence indicator increased to 10 in October from 7 in September. The reading was weaker than its long-term average of -6.

The service sector confidence indicator improved to 20 in October from 17 in the previous month.

The retail trade confidence grew one points to 14 in October, which was above the long-term average of -1.

