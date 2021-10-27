Turkey Trade Deficit Narrows In September

Turkey's trade deficit narrowed in September from last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

The trade deficit narrowed to $2.547 billion in September from $4.856 billion in the same period last year. In August, trade deficit was $4.3 billion.

Exports accelerated 30.0 percent annually in September and imports gained 11.9 percent.

Excluding energy and non-monetary gold, exports grew 28.5 percent and imports rose 25.7 percent.

On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports gained 0.2 percent monthly in September and imports fell 3.6 percent.

On an annual basis, calendar adjusted exports accelerated 30.3 percent in September and imports surged 11.8 percent.

