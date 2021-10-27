Italy Trade Surplus Falls In September

Italy's trade surplus decreased in September from the same month last year, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

The trade surplus decreased to EUR 1.671 billion in September from EUR 5.273 billion in the same month last year. In August, trade surplus was EUR 1.597 billion.

Exports grew 5.1 percent yearly in September, after a 15.8 percent gain in August.

Imports rose 32.9 percent in September, after a 39.9 percent increase in the previous month.

Data showed that on a seasonally adjusted basis, exports fell 1.1 percent monthly and imports gained 0.6 percent. The trade surplus was EUR 2.844 billion.

Exports to non-EU countries increased 5.1 percent and imports from non-EU countries gained 32.9 percent.

