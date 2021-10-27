World Market Trends At 7 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, commodities, bonds and cryptocurrencies.

Upbeat earnings from tech sector, monetary policy reviews, rising crude oil inventories, realty debt woes, etc. are some of the themes that are currently impacting global stock movements. Asian stocks particularly Chinese and Hong Kong indexes dropped amidst tensions between U.S and China as well as jitters from the property sector. European stocks are down ahead of Thursday's ECB Policy meeting. American stock futures are clinging to the flatline. Dollar Index has moved up closer to the 94-mark. Crude oil prices slumped after API data revealed more-than-expected rise in inventories. Gold edged down in response to the greenback's strength. Bond yields eased significantly. Cryptocurrencies continued to slide. Bitcoin is now trading near $59,000, about 12 percent lower than the all-time high of $66,930 touched recently.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA at 35,783.80, up 0.08%

S&P 500 at 4,573.10, down 0.04%

Germany's DAX at 15,692.50, down 0.41%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,252.93, down 0.34%

France's CAC 40 at 6,733.82, down 0.48%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,211.25, down 0.30%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 29,098.24, down 0.03%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,448.70, up 0.07%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,562.31, down 0.98%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,628.74, down 1.57%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1594, down 0.01%

GBPUSD at 1.3716 down 0.36%

USDJPY at 113.72, down 0.36%

AUDUSD at 0.7498, down 0.01%

USDCAD at 1.2417, up 0.23%

Dollar Index at 93.98, up 0.04%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.590%, down 1.71%

Germany at -0.1660%, down 36.07%

France at 0.177%, down 19.68%

U.K. at 1.0615%, down 4.37%

Japan at 0.097%, down 2.53%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (December) at $83.45, down 1.42%

Brent Oil Futures (December) at $84.61, down 1.21%

Gold Futures (December) at $1,791.55, down 0.10%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $58,919.45, down 6.23%

Ethereum at $4,013.34, down 4.67%

Binance Coin at $454.23, down 6.77%

Cardano at $1.98, down 9.38%

Solana at $189.65, down 9.85%

