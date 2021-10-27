Bay Street Seen Opening Lower; BoC Policy In Focus

Canadian shares are likely to open with a negative bias Wednesday morning, tracking weak global and lower crude oil prices.

The central bank's policy announcement, and a slew of corporate earnings updates are expected to set the trend for the market.

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its monetary policy at 10 AM ET.

The central bank is widely expected to hold rates for now, but rate hikes look imminent from mid 2022. The bank's views on inflation and growth outlook are expected to provide some direction to the market.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan will be releasing their policy statements on Thursday.

The Canadian market ended weak on Tuesday, going down after fourteen successive days of gains, as traders looked ahead to the central bank's policy decision and took some profits. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 111.39 points or 0.52% at 21,173.45, slightly off the day's low of 21,167.23.

Canfor Corp (CFP.TO) reported third-quarter net income of $210 million or $1.68 per share, compared with net income of $221.7 million or $1.77 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO) reported adjusted net income of $35.3 million or $0.09 per share for the quarter ended 30 September 2021.

First Quantum Minerals Inc (FM.TO) reported comparative net earnings of $197 million or $0.29 per share for the third quarter of this financial year.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK.A.TO) has reported adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 billion for the third quarter of this year, more than thrice the income it posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Asian stocks ended lower on Wednesday as inflation worries and U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment. Investors were cautious, as they awaited the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank policy meetings for directional cues.

U.S.-China tensions remained on investors' radar after the U.S. license of one of China's biggest telecoms companies was revoked. China Evergrande's problems weighed as well.

European stocks are weak with investors making cautious moves as they keep their focus on UK's budget. The markets are also looking ahead to the European Central Bank's policy announcement, due on Thursday for directional clues.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are down $0.82 or about 1% at $83.83 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $4.10 or 0.23% at $1,797.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.102or 0.42% at $24.190 an ounce.

