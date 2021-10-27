CTS Reports Loss In Q3, But Beats Estimates; Revises FY21 Guidance

CTS Corporation (CTS), a designer and manufacturer of sensors, actuators, and electronic components, on Wednesday, reported a loss for the third quarter, reflecting a non-cash charge related to the termination of the U.S. pension plan. However, on adjusted basis, the company's earnings beat the Street view. In addition, the manufacturer has revised its guidance for the current fiscal.

The Illinois-headquartered firm posted a loss of $63.89 million or $1.97 per share for the three-month period ended in September, compared to a gain of $11.07 million or $0.34 per share, reported for the same period, last year.

The company said its results were impacted by a non-cash charge of $76 million, net of taxes related to the previously disclosed termination of the U.S. pension plan.

Excluding items, the hardware company reported its earnings per share at $0.46 for the quarter. Three analysts, on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters were estimating the to report earnings per share at $0.39. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Owing to higher demand for the hardware products, the operating earnings of the American firm was reported at $18.96 million for the three-month period, versus $13.25 million, reported for the same thirteen-week period of 2020.

CTS's net sales for the third quarter were reported at $122.38 million, as against $113.77 million a year ago. Analysts had expected the company to report a revenue of $117.7 million for the quarter.

The CTS has updated its guidance for the fiscal 2021. Now, it expects sales in the range of $495 million - $505 million versus prior projected range of $480 million - $500 million. It has also revised its full year earnings per share guidance to $1.85 - $1.95 from prior projected $1.70 - $1.90. Analysts now expect the company to report earnings per share of $1.76, on revenues of $494.76 million for the current fiscal.

On NYSE, CTS Corporation had closed down at $31.72 on Tuesday, a decline of 1.99 percent, compared to its previous close.

