Apple News To Extend Local News Offering To 3 Additional US Cities

Apple announced that Apple News will be extending its local news offering to three additional cities in the United States to offer local news experience to readers. The service will now be provided for Charlotte, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

The local news experience for each city is curated by Apple News editors to provide coverage of topics of importance for local communities, from restaurant openings and real estate trends to big policy decisions.

"At Apple News, we know that access to trusted local news is critical for communities, and an important resource for a national audience as well," said Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News.

The curated local news experience on Apple News was initially introduced for the Bay Area, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in 2020. The service was later extended to Sacramento, San Antonio, and San Diego earlier this year.

Apple News offers readers access to top publications, including Axios Charlotte, the Charlotte Observer, Eater Miami, the Miami Herald, DCist, Washingtonian, the Washington Post, and more. It also offers personalized news experiences for a growing number of cities and regions.

"We are committed to working with local publishers across the country to support their journalism and offer our users local coverage in the cities and regions they care about," Kern added.

Meanwhile, The New York Times Co. stopped its partnership with Apple News in late June as the service did not align with its strategy of building direct relationships with paying readers.

The company said it plans to expand the local news feature on Apple News to additional cities and regions very soon. Every Thursday, Apple News editors curate a "Read Local" collection of the best stories that week from local publications, available to all News users right in the Today feed of the Apple News app.

The Apple News app, which was created in late 2015, allowed only mainstream news organizations, and humans curates the top stories, not algorithms. Apple News is available in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

The company last year launched Apple News+, a subscription service inside its news app for $9.99 a month. It provides subscribers unlimited access to hundreds of the world's best magazines and newspapers — from The Wall Street Journal, to People, The New Yorker, and National Geographic — and a catalog of professionally narrated audio stories so subscribers can enjoy some of the best stories hands-free.

