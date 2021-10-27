Corinne Bailey Rae, Joss Stone Announce 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone have announced a co-headlining North American tour for 2022.

The intimate run of theater dates will journey through the British Grammy-winning singer-songwriter powerhouses' indelible music catalogues.

The outing kicks off in January and will make stops in cities across the U.S., including Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, and the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 am local time. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.corinnebaileyrae.com/ and https://jossstone.com/

Corinne Bailey Rae gained a loyal fan base with her self-titled No. 1 U.K. debut album in 2006, featuring the global hits "Put Your Records On" and "Like A Star."

Her second album The Sea was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize and she has received multiple BRIT and BET Award nominations over the course of her career.

Grammy-winning artist Joss Stone rose to fame with her multi-platinum debut album The Soul Sessions and her follow up album Mind Body & Soul topped the U.K. Album Chart. She became one of the best-selling soul artists of the 2000s, and the best-selling British artists of her time.

Stone is currently working with legendary musician Dave Stewart on a new album that will be released soon on Bay Street Records.

Tour Dates:

Jan. 19-22 - Capital Jazz SuperCruise

Jan. 23 - Orlando, Dr. Phillips Center @ Walt Disney Theater

Jan. 25 - Fort Lauderdale, Florida @ Parker Playhouse

Jan. 26 - Clearwater, Florida @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Jan. 28 - Savannah, Georgia @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

Jan. 29 - North Charleston, South Carolina @ North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center

Jan. 31 - Atlanta @ Woodruff Arts Center

Feb. 2 - Charlotte @ Ovens Auditorium

Feb. 3 - Nashville @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 5 - Asheville, North Carolina @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Feb 8 - Houston @ The Terminal

Feb. 10 - Austin @ ACL Live at the Moody

Feb. 11 - Dallas @ Majestic Theatre

