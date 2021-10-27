Japan Rate Decision Due On Thursday

The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at -0.1 percent, although other means of stimulus may be introduced.

Japan also will see September figures for retail sales; in August, sales were down 4.1 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year.

Australia will release Q3 numbers for import and export prices; in the three months prior, import prices were up 1.9 percent on quarter and export prices jumped 13.2 percent on quarter.

Economic News

