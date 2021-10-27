No Help Yet For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, tumbling more than 500 points or 2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 25,630-point plateau and it's expected to open in the red again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation, due mainly to profit taking and sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, casinos, oil companies and stocks.

For the day, the index plummeted 409.53 points or 1.57 percent to finish at 25,628.74 after trading between 25,555.17 and 25,795.17.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies dropped 1.72 percent, while AIA Group shed 1.61 percent, Alibaba Group tumbled 2.95 percent, Alibaba Health Info plummeted 6.01 percent, ANTA Sports surrendered 2.60 percent, China Life Insurance gave away 0.28 percent, China Mengniu Dairy added 0.95 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) declined 2.57 percent, China Resources Land climbed 1.28 percent, CITIC fell 1.25 percent, CNOOC dipped 0.47 percent, Country Garden tanked 2.97 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical weakened 1.97 percent, Galaxy Entertainment lost 1.29 percent, Hang Lung Properties slid 0.65 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.68 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was down 0.23 percent, Li Ning stumbled 0.31 percent, Longfor advanced 1.18 percent, Meituan plunged 5.09 percent, New World Development rose 0.44 percent, Sands China slipped 0.45 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties eased 0.10 percent, Techtronic Industries sank 1.84 percent, Xiaomi Corporation retreated 2.23 percent, WuXi Biologics skidded 2.08 percent and Henderson Land was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages took different paths on Wednesday. The NASDAQ opened higher and finished the same way, albeit barely. The Dow spent most of the session in the red and the S&P 500 hugged the unchanged line before both ended in negative territory.

The Dow dropped 266.19 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 35,490.69, while the NASDAQ rose 0.12 points or 0.00 percent to close at 15,235.84 and the S&P 500 fell 23.11 points or 0.51 percent to end at 4,551.68.

While a mixed reaction to the latest earnings news contributed to choppy trading, traders also looked to cash in on recent strength in the markets in late-day trading as the Dow and S&P eased from record highs.

Corporate earnings were mixed as companies like Twitter (TWTR) and General Motors (GM) disappointed, while Microsoft (MSFT) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) beat the street.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department said durable goods orders pulled back by much less than expected in September.

Crude oil prices sank Wednesday after data showed a larger than expected increase in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. Oil prices were also weighed down by prospects of Iran freeing itself from U.S. sanctions and start selling oil to major importers again. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for December were down by $1.99 or 2.3 percent at $82.66 a barrel.

Market Analysis