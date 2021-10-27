Japan Retail Sales Fall 0.6% On Year In September

The total value of retail sales in Japan was down 0.6 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday - coming in at 12.041 trillion yen.

That beat forecasts for an annual decline of 2.3 percent following the 3.2 percent yearly drop in August.

Wholesale sales were up 8.7 percent on year at 34,386 trillion yen, while sales from large-scale retailers jumped an annual 15.5 percent to 11.187 trillion yen.

For the third quarter of 2021, the value or retail sales eased 0.4 percent on year at 36.794 trillion yen.

