Japan Data On Tap For Friday

Japan is scheduled to release a raft of data on Friday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are September figures for unemployment, industrial production and housing starts, as well as October data for consumer confidence and Tokyo inflation.

The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.8 percent and the job-to-applicant ratio is also expected to be unchanged at 1.14. In August, industrial production was down 3.6 percent on month and up 8.8 percent on year. Housing starts are called steady at an annual 7.5 percent.

The consumer confidence index had a score of 37.8 in September, while overall Tokyo inflation was up 0.3 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 0.1 percent.

Australia will provide September numbers for retail sales and private sector credit, as well as Q3 data for producer prices. In August, retail sales fell 1.7 percent on month, while private sector credit rose 0.6 percent on month and 4.7 percent on year. Producer prices in Q2 gained 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year.

The Philippines will see September results for producer prices; in August, producer prices fell 1.8 percent on year.

South Korea will provide September figures for industrial production and retail sales. Industrial production is tipped to fall 0.3 percent on month and rise 1.4 percent on year after shedding 0.7 percent on month and climbing 9.6 percent on year in August. Retail sales sank 0.8 percent on month and advanced 3.8 percent on year in August.

Singapore will release September numbers for bank lending, import prices, export prices and producer prices and Q3 figures for unemployment and confidence.

In August, bank lending was worth SGD790.1 billion, while import prices rose 12.8 percent on year, export prices jumped 14.2 percent on year and producer prices spiked an annual 17.0 percent. The jobless rate in Q2 was 2.7 percent and the business confidence index score was 20.0.

Taiwan will provide Q3 data for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 4.0 percent on year - slowing from 7.43 percent in the previous three months.

Thailand will release September results for current account and its coincident index; in August, the current account deficit was $2.5 billion and the coincident index score was 125.70.

