Malaysia Exports Rises More Than Expected In September

Malaysia's exports rose more than expected in September, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Exports grew 24.7 percent year-on-year to MYR 110.8 billion in September. Economists had expected a rise of 14.6 percent.

Imports grew 26.5 percent annually to MYR 84.7 billion in September. Economists had forecast a increase of 15.4 percent.

The trade surplus totaled MYR 26.1 billion in September, which was above the expected level of MYR 22.5 billion, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, exports grew 16.0 percent in September and imports increased 14.2 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.