Lithuania Retail Sales Rise In September

Lithuania's retail sales increased in September, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 11.3 percent year-on-year in September, after a 10.2 percent rise in August.

Sales of non-food stores surged 15.7 percent annually in September and those in specialized stores accelerated 40.2 percent.

Sales in non-specialized stores and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 3.6 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales declined a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in September.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 8.2 percent yearly in October, following a 6.4 percent increase in September, preliminary data revealed.

On a monthly basis, HICP remained unchanged at 1.7 percent in October.

