Hungary Jobless Rate Falls In September

Hungary's jobless rate declined during the July-September period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate fell to 3.9 percent during July to September period from 4.1 percent during the June to August period.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 189,700 during the July to September period from 199,900 in the previous three months.

The youth unemployment rate was 14.5 percent in the three months ended September.

The employment rate remained unchanged at 63.4 percent in July to September period.

In September, unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.0 percent.

