Latvia GDP Growth Slows In Q3

Latvia's economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter after a strong rebound in the previous three months, preliminary estimates from the statistical bureau showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product rose a seasonally and calendar non-adjusted 4.8 percent year-on-year following a 10.8 percent growth in the second quarter.



In the third quarter of 2020, economic output decreased 2.8 percent.



The GDP was affected by output growth of 1.3 percent in producing sectors and of 6.1 percent in services sectors.

On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, GDP grew 0.3 percent from the previous quarter, when it had increased 2.5 percent.

