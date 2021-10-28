Belgium Growth Improves Slightly In Q3

Belgium's grew at a slightly faster pace in the third quarter, returning to the pre-crisis levels for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, preliminary estimates from the National Bank of Belgium showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.8 percent from the second quarter, when the economy expanded 1.7 percent. The economy grew for a third quarter in a row.

The value added decreased 0.1 percent in industry and 0.5 percent in construction. In services, the value added increased 2.3 percent.



Compared to the same period last year, GDP rose 4.7 percent, which was sharply slower than the robust 15.1 percent growth in the second quarter when the economic activity was largely boosted by the vaccine roll-out.

Economic News

