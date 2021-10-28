Wall Street Set To Open Moderately Positive

A preliminary reading on third-quarter GDP, weekly jobless claims, and pending home sales might be the highlight on Thursday.



eBay (EBAY), Ford (F), Lending Club (LC), and Raymond James (RJF) are among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

President Joe Biden will attend the G20 summit in Rome and he will have discussions with world leaders.

Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading broadly up.



As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were up 53.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 13.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 94.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower Thursday. The Nasdaq finished the session up by just 0.12 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 15,235.84. Meanwhile, the Dow slumped 266.19 points or 0.7 percent to 35,490.69 and the S&P 500 fell 23.11 points or 0.5 percent to 4,551.68.

On the economic front, the Gross Domestic Product for the third quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 2.7 percent, while it was up 6.7 percent in the prior quarter.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 290K, while it was 290K in the prior week.

National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for September will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.7 percent, while it was up 8.1 percent in the previous month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 92 bcf.

The Kansas City Fed Manufacturing index for October will be issued at 11.00 am ET. In the prior month, the level was at 22.

A seven-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET. The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.565 trillion.

Asian stocks retreated on Thursday. Chinese shares ended lower after reports that the Chinese government is pushing to curb its spiking coal price. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 43.89 points, or 1.23 percent, to settle at 3,518.42.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 73.01 points, or 0.28 percent, at 25,555.73.

Japanese shares ended sharply lower. The Nikkei average fell 278.15 points, or 0.96 percent, to 28,820.09, while the broader Topix index closed 0.70 percent lower at 1,999.66.

Australian ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 18.30 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,430.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 18.30 points, or 0.24 percent, at 7,739.70.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 39.11 points or 0.58 percent. The German DAX is losing 16.12 points or 0.10 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 17.22 points or 0.24 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 6.39 points or 0.05 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.073 percent.

