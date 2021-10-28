Metabolic Memory Important Reason For Relapse Of Breast Cancer

A group of German, Norwegian and British scientists have discovered molecular targets for therapies, which can prevent the recurrence of breast cancer.

In recent times, breast cancer treatment has grown by leaps and bounds and an early detection has resulted in the cure of cancer in the first stage itself. The cancer is treated by killing the tumor driving oncogenes, thus resulting in tumor regression. It is important to note here that however aggressive the treatment may have been, a small portion of tumor cells do remain and these cells lead to the recurrence of almost incurable forms of cancers in around 20-40 percent of the patients in the future years or even decades.

Oncogenes are genes whose high presence is found in many cancers, mostly due to mutations or changes in control over their expression. One of the main procedures involved in higher oncogene expression during tumourigenesis is changed DNA methylation, i.e, the attachment of methyl groups to DNA molecules. This leads to changes in the expression of the underlying genes. Methylation differences were noted in the few cancer cells, which survive aggressive initial treatment response and they are the main cause behind Minimal Residual Disease or MRD. This can be dormant for a long period of time and then lead to incurable relapse of the disease.

The three groups of scientists made use of advanced data intensive techniques in a mouse and after applying different techniques, the metabolism and methylation of MRD cells were studied against the same process in the earlier tumor cells and normal healthy cells.

Researchers came to the conclusion that the resistant cells had the same metabolic behavior and methylation patterns as the original tumor cells, but not to normal cells. That was the only similarity and they did not have any other same characteristics like high proliferation propensity and presence of oncogenic signaling. The researchers then came to the conclusion that the MRD cells have some type of 'metabolic and epigenetic memory' of the tumor state. This fact was later confirmed by using transcriptomic data from patients after they got neo-adjuvant therapy, a type of chemotherapy to make the tumor small, before the surgical procedure.

The most important conclusion of this research is that it led to a detailed and accurate molecular view of MRD through extensive comparisons of the normal, tumor and treatment resistant state of the cancer cells. With help from 3D cell cultures, known as organoids, researchers gained access to these sparse residual cells. The findings of the study will be helpful in the future to focus on patient-derived cells for precision medicine.

