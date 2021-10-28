South Korea Business Sentiment Steady In October - BoK

Business confidence in South Korea was little changed in October, the Bank of Korea said in Friday's Business Survey Index on conditions in the manufacturing sector - posting a score of 90, unchanged from the September reading.

The outlook fell from 93 to 88.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on business conditions for October was 84, up 5 points from the previous month, and that for the outlook for the following month also rose by 4 points to 85.

The Economic Sentiment Index (ESI) - a composite of the BSI and the CSI (Consumer Survey Index) - for October was 105.6, up 1.0 point from September.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.