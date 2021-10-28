Hong Kong Stock Market Expected To Snap Losing Streak

The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, tumbling more than 575 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 25,560-point plateau although it's due for support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on expectations for solid earnings news and support from crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial, oil and stocks, while the properties and casinos were mixed.

For the day, the index dropped 73.01 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 25,555.73 after trading between 25,473.16 and 25,736.38.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies dipped 0.15 percent, while AIA Group advanced 0.84 percent, Alibaba Group gained 0.43 percent, Alibaba Health Info tumbled 1.55 percent, ANTA Sports and Longfor both slumped 0.65 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 0.71 percent, China Mengniu Dairy surged 2.62 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.26 percent, China Resources Land declined 1.11 percent, CITIC surrendered 1.52 percent, CNOOC retreated 0.94 percent, Country Garden added 0.56 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical plunged 2.72 percent, Galaxy Entertainment dropped 0.36 percent, Hang Lung Properties spiked 1.86 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas sank 0.51 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Xiaomi Corporation both fell 0.23 percent, Li Ning plummeted 8.19 percent, Meituan jumped 1.34 percent, New World Development shed 0.29 percent, Sands China climbed 0.89 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties rose 0.39 percent, Techtronic Industries was up 0.12 percent, WuXi Biologics tanked 1.96 percent and Henderson Land was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened firmly higher on Thursday and stayed in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow jumped 239.79 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 35,730.48, while the NASDAQ spiked 212.28 points or 1.39 percent to close at 15,448.12 and the S&P 500 gained 44.74 points or 0.98 percent to end at 4,596.42.

A positive reaction to the latest batch of earnings news from big-name companies helped stocks renew the upward trend seen in recent sessions, fueled by the likes of Ford (F), Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Caterpillar (CAT) and Merck (MRK).

Adding to the positive sentiment, a report from the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims fell for the fourth straight week last week.

Crude oil futures settled marginally higher Thursday, recovering from an early setback as prices were weighed down by data showing an increase in U.S. crude inventories and the prospect of Iranian crude entering the market. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for December ended up by $0.15 or 0.2 percent at $82.81 a barrel.

Market Analysis