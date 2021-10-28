Indonesia Stock Market Has Positive Lead For Friday's Trade

The Indonesia stock market has tracked lower in consecutive trading days, sinking more than 130 points or 2 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,520-point plateau although it figures to open higher on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on expectations for solid earnings news and support from crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index retreated 78.13 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 6,524.08 after trading between 6,509.88 and 6,600.25.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia plunged 5.28 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.49 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia slid 0.35 percent, Bank Central Asia dropped 1.01 percent, Bank Mandiri tumbled 1.75 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia sank 1.17 percent, Indosat rallied 2.16 percent, Indocement spiked 2.20 percent, Semen Indonesia jumped 2.02 percent, Indofood Suskes skidded 1.16 percent, United Tractors plummeted 6.12 percent, Astra Agro Lestari sank 0.74 percent, Aneka Tambang retreated 1.28 percent, Vale Indonesia eased 0.21 percent, Timah declined 1.27 percent, Bumi Resources tanked 5.33 percent and Astra International was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened firmly higher on Thursday and stayed in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow jumped 239.79 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 35,730.48, while the NASDAQ spiked 212.28 points or 1.39 percent to close at 15,448.12 and the S&P 500 gained 44.74 points or 0.98 percent to end at 4,596.42.

A positive reaction to the latest batch of earnings news from big-name companies helped stocks renew the upward trend seen in recent sessions, fueled by the likes of Ford (F), Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Caterpillar (CAT) and Merck (MRK).

Adding to the positive sentiment, a report from the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims fell for the fourth straight week last week.

Crude oil futures settled marginally higher Thursday, recovering from an early setback as prices were weighed down by data showing an increase in U.S. crude inventories and the prospect of Iranian crude entering the market. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for December ended up by $0.15 or 0.2 percent at $82.81 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com