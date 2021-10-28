Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Bounce Higher Again On Friday

The Taiwan stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 190 points or 1.2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,040-point plateau although it figures to rebound again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on expectations for solid earnings news and support from crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Thursday as losses from the stocks and financial shares were tempered by support from the cement companies.

For the day, the index dipped 32.92 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 17,041.63 after trading between 16,994.37 and 17,104.86.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial skidded 1.02 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.15 percent, Fubon Financial sank 0.67 percent, E Sun Financial slumped 0.56 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.67 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation plunged 3.39 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.46 percent, Largan Precision fell 0.48 percent, Catcher Technology dipped 0.30 percent, MediaTek lost 0.64 percent, Delta Electronics soared 3.27 percent, Formosa Plastic tanked 2.70 percent, Asia Cement was up 0.11 percent, Taiwan Cement rose 0.31 percent and CTBC Financial and First Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened firmly higher on Thursday and stayed in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow jumped 239.79 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 35,730.48, while the NASDAQ spiked 212.28 points or 1.39 percent to close at 15,448.12 and the S&P 500 gained 44.74 points or 0.98 percent to end at 4,596.42.

A positive reaction to the latest batch of earnings news from big-name companies helped stocks renew the upward trend seen in recent sessions, fueled by the likes of Ford (F), Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Caterpillar (CAT) and Merck (MRK).

Adding to the positive sentiment, a report from the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims fell for the fourth straight week last week.

Crude oil futures settled marginally higher Thursday, recovering from an early setback as prices were weighed down by data showing an increase in U.S. crude inventories and the prospect of Iranian crude entering the market. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for December ended up by $0.15 or 0.2 percent at $82.81 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide Q3 data for gross domestic product later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 4.0 percent on year - slowing from 7.43 percent in the previous three months.

