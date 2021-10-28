South Korea Industrial Production Slips 0.8% In September

Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month in September, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.7 percent drop in August.

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 1.8 percent - again missing expectations for an increase of 1.4 percent following the upwardly revised 9.7 percent increase in the previous month (originally 9.6 percent).

The index of all-industry production was up 1.3 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year in September.

Economic News

