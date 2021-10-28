South Korea Retail Sales Climb 2.5% In September

The value of retail sales in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent on month in September, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That beat forecasts for a gain of 2.0 percent following the 0.8 percent decline in August.

On a yearly basis, retail sales jumped 3.7 percent, matching expectations and down slightly from 3.8 percent in the previous month.

Economic News

