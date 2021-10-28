Japan Jobless Rate Unchanged At 2.8% In September

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the August reading.

The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.16, exceeding expectations for 1.14, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.

The participation rate was 62.3 percent, matching forecasts and down from 62.4 percent a month earlier.

Economic News

