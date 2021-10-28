Japan Industrial Output Slides 5.4% In September

Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 5.4 percent on month in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 3.2 percent following the 3.6 percent contraction in August.

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 2.3 percent - again missing forecasts for an increase of 2.0 percent following the 8.8 percent gain in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI's assessment of industrial production is that it is pausing.

Economic News

